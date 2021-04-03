Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Here's How Many Vaccines Have Been Administered In Westchester, Statewide
Police & Fire

One Injured In Separate Northern Westchester Crashes

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the first crash.
The area of the first crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

One person was injured after separate crashes in Northern Westchester.

The first crash took place around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, March 4, in Briarcliff Manor when a vehicle stopped on Route 9A on the Route 100 overpass causing a second vehicle to hit a guardrail, and then a third car hit the second vehicle, said the Briarcliff Manor Police.

No one was injured in the crash. But minutes later with traffic backed up from the crash, another two-vehicle crash took place when a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, police said.

One person had a leg injury and was transported to Phelps Hospital, police said.

An investigation is underway for both crashes. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Salem Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.