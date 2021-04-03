One Injured In Separate Northern Westchester Crashes

One person was injured after separate crashes in Northern Westchester.

The first crash took place around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, March 4, in Briarcliff Manor when a vehicle stopped on Route 9A on the Route 100 overpass causing a second vehicle to hit a guardrail, and then a third car hit the second vehicle, said the Briarcliff Manor Police.

No one was injured in the crash. But minutes later with traffic backed up from the crash, another two-vehicle crash took place when a vehicle rear-ended another vehicle, police said.

One person had a leg injury and was transported to Phelps Hospital, police said.

An investigation is underway for both crashes.

