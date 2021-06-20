Contact Us
North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

North Salem Daily Voice serves North Salem, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Claudette Should Regain Strength As It Treks Toward Northeast: Here's What To Expect In Region
Police & Fire

Man Self-Reports Road-Rage Incident In Northern Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A driver reported a road-rage incident in Northern Westchester, police said.
A driver reported a road-rage incident in Northern Westchester, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A strange scene played out in Northern Westchester as two drivers got into a road-rage confrontation before both reported it to the local police department.

Local resident Henry Milano came to the North Castle Police Department shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 15 to report a road-rage incident on Bedford Road that he had just been involved in.

According to Milano, a younger driver in a black Jeep Wrangler impatiently sped around him on Bedford Road while making crude gestures and cursing him out.

Police said that as a result, Milano admitted that he exited his vehicle and approached the Jeep, at which point a verbal altercation escalated, prompting both to make their way to Police Headquarters to document the incident.

According to Police, Milano said that he wanted to come in and report it before the other driver claimed that he was punched. Milano asserted that at no time did he punch or make physical contact with the other driver, as alleged.

An investigator subsequently met with both Milano and the other driver to secure witness depositions. No further incidents or arrests were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Salem Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.