Fast-Moving Fire Rips Through Building In Northern Westchester

A fast-moving fire that heavily damaged a building is under investigation in Northern Westchester.

The fire was discovered around 8:13 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 28, when the Chappaqua Fire Department was called to the area behind their firehouse for a reported garage fire, the department said.

First arriving units, who found flames shooting out of the roof, determined the address to be on Memorial Drive, in a building that had a significant fire in September 2020.

Crews battled frigid conditions for over three hours and severe icing conditions to extinguish the fire, the department said.

The building was reportedly vacant at the time the blaze began, and no injuries to firefighters were reported.

Firefighters at work. Chappaqua Fire Department

Chappaqua was assisted by the Pleasantville Fire Department, Mt. Kisco Fire Department, Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Westchester EMS, New Castle Police Department, Westchester County Police Department K-9 Unit, New Castle DPW.

Millwood Fire Company provided coverage to the district during the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation.

