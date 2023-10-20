Overcast 59°

Plane Crash Scare: First Responders Search For Downed Aircraft In North Salem

An extensive search for a crashed aircraft was prompted in Northern Westchester near the Connecticut border after a plane came off radar. 

The search for the missing aircraft was centered in the area of Finch Road and Norton Lane in North Salem, close to the Connecticut border. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The incident happened on Thursday evening, Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m., when a plane traveling over North Salem came off radar near Finch Road and Norton Lane, according to North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas. 

Although no crash was reported, the disappearance resulted in a search for the lost plane that was conducted by the town's fire and police departments, New York State Police, and emergency services 

Luckily, the missing plane was discovered to be safe at Danbury Airport later in the evening, Lucas said, prompting the search to be called off. 

