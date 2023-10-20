Plane Crash Scare: First Responders Search For Downed Aircraft In North Salem

The incident happened on Thursday evening, Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m., when a plane traveling over North Salem came off radar near Finch Road and Norton Lane, according to North Salem Town Supervisor Warren Lucas.

Although no crash was reported, the disappearance resulted in a search for the lost plane that was conducted by the town's fire and police departments, New York State Police, and emergency services

Luckily, the missing plane was discovered to be safe at Danbury Airport later in the evening, Lucas said, prompting the search to be called off.

