North Salem Superintendent Put On Administrative Leave

A Northern Westchester school district has appointed a new acting superintendent after putting its previous leader on administrative leave. 

North Salem Superintendent Duncan Wilson was put on administrative leave, officials said.

 Photo Credit: North Salem Central School District
The North Salem Central School District announced on Wednesday, July 24, that Superintendent Duncan Wilson had been placed on administrative leave. 

In his place, Adam VanDerStuyf was named Acting Superintendent on Monday, July 22, according to the school board. 

VanDerStuyf, who has been with the district since 2015, has held roles such as Director of Pupil Personnel Services and Assistant Superintendent of Pupil Personnel Services. His position before his appointment was Deputy Superintendent. 

He holds a Master of Education and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership.

VanDerStuyf will remain the acting superintendent until further notice, officials said.

The reason Wilson was put on administrative leave has not yet been released. 

