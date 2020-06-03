Travel Advisory Issued For Westchester

There will be temporary overnight lane closures for several days on a busy Westchester highway.

The New York State Department of Transportation issued an alert cautioning motorists that there will be closures in both directions on Route 9A in the Towns of Greenburgh and Mount Pleasant.

The closures will be between Hunter Lane and Browns Lane nightly from Wednesday, June 3 through Friday, June 5 to allow crews time to perform gas and water main maintenance work.

There will be single-lane closures in both directions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, at which point all lanes will be closed down through the morning. The NYSDOT said that all lanes will be opened back up each morning by 7 a.m. in advance of the morning commute.

During the water and gas main work, motorists can expect delays in the area, and detours are expected to be posted.

