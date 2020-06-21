Expect Delays: Lane Closures On I-84 Will Continue Throughout Year, DOT Says

Roadwork with lane closures on Interstate 84 will continue throughout the year, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Motorists using the highway in Dutchess and Putnam counties will face single-lane closures for pavement repairs.

The repairs will run between Exit 50 in the Town of Fishkill, Dutchess County, and Exit 61 in the Town of Patterson, Putnam County, DOT said.

The construction will be performed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. weeknights beginning Monday, June 22, and run through the year, weather permitting, the department said.

Motorists should anticipate delays.

When traveling in the area, the department is urging motorists to slow down and move over when driving through work zones areas and when encountering roadside vehicles displaying flashing colored lights.

For those who speed, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone and could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license, if they are ticketed more than twice.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.