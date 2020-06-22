COVID-19: Here's Rundown Of Cases As Westchester Starts Phase 3 Of Four-Phase Reopening

There are less than 100 patients being treated for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County hospitals as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 3 of its four-phase reopening of the economy.

Phase 3 starts on Tuesday, June 23.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are currently 557 active COVID-19 cases during his daily briefing on Monday, June 22, with the county reporting a total of 34,557 positive cases since the pandemic began.

Those numbers are down from 951 active cases a week ago, 1,862 active cases a month ago, and 9,389 active cases two months ago.

There are currently 89 COVID-19 patients still hospitalized, down from 180 a week ago, 367 a month ago, and more than a thousand two months ago during the peak of the pandemic.

In Westchester, 239,131 COVID-tests have been administered - nearly 25 percent of all residents, with Latimer noting that "we're seeing that the more we test, the lower the number of people that are coming up (positive) for COVID).

There have been a total of 1,415 Westchester residents who reportedly died from COVID-19.

A breakdown of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Westchester County by municipality, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,061 (132 active);

New Rochelle: 3,004 (72);

Mount Vernon: 2,691 (43);

White Plains: 1,809 (53);

Port Chester: 1,239 (19);

Elmsford: 1,145 (14);

Peekskill: 964 (17);

Cortlandt: 840 (30);

Yorktown: 692 (29);

Mount Pleasant: 578 (13);

Eastchester: 449 (11);

Mamaroneck Village: 429 (14);

Somers: 396 (64);

Harrison: 395 (4);

Sleepy Hollow: 370 (4);

Scarsdale: 353 (2);

Dobbs Ferry: 313 (9);

Tarrytown: 284 (6);

Mount Kisco: 279 (5);

Bedford: 250 (3);

Croton-on-Hudson: 203;

Rye City: 203 (1);

Elmsford: 201 (9);

North Castle: 198 (3);

New Castle: 186 (5);

Rye Brook: 179 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 169 (4);

Pelham: 158 (1);

Ossining Town: 154 (3);

North Salem: 141 (4);

Tuckahoe: 134 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 129 (13);

Pleasantville: 120 (1);

Pelham Manor: 107 (2);

Lewisboro: 107 (4);

Briarcliff manor: 105 (10);

Ardsley: 93 (0);

Irvington: 82 (2);

Larchmont: 67 (1);

Bronxville: 65 (1);

Buchanan: 34 (1);

Pound Ridge: 27 (1).

In Phase 3, limited indoor dining will be permitted, as well as personal care service businesses such as nail salons and tattoo parlors, though there will be restrictions in place and guidelines to follow.

Before opening, businesses would have to provide the state with a written safety plan, employees and patrons must wear face coverings, social distancing must be practiced, and there will be limits to buildings’ occupancy.

Bars and restaurants will be limited to 50 percent capacity during Phase 3, and patrons sitting at the same table must be in the same party, which will be limited to 10 people total. Tables -- indoors and outdoors -- will also be separated by six feet.

Personal care businesses will also be limited at 50 percent capacity, customers and stations must also be separated by six feet.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced that in Phase 3, gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted, up from 10.

In the past 24 hours, 56,780 COVID-19 tests were conducted in New York State, Cuomo noted, with 552 (.97 percent) coming back positive. The total hospitalizations fell to 1,122, with 10 new deaths reported.

Since the pandemic hit New York in mid-March, 3,452,099 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, resulting in 388,488 positive tests. There have been 24,739 deaths tied to the virus.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.