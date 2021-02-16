COVID-19: Here's How Many NYers Are Now Fully Vaccinated With Two Doses

More than a million New Yorkers have now received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

The total week nine federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

New York's health care distribution sites have received 2,192,675 first doses and have administered 91 percent (1,992,575) first dose vaccinations and 85 percent of first and second doses.

The week 10 allocation from the federal government begins distribution in the middle of this week.

According to the Department of Health, approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, with the federal government ramping up production and distribution to increase allocations to states.

According to the state Department of Health, some regions have been better at “getting shots in arms” and making the most of the vaccines allocated there:

North Country: 104,715 doses received - 98,644 administered - 94 percent used;

Southern Tier: 105,035 - 96,429 - 92 percent;

Western New York: 221,290 - 201,326 - 91 percent;

Finger Lakes: 202,135 - 178,848 - 88 percent;

Long Island: 418,005 - 366,496 - 88 percent;

Central New York: 175,975 - 150,044 - 85 percent;

New York City: 1,518,190 - 1,271,153 - 84 percent;

Capital Region: 214,270 - 175,318 - 82 percent;

Hudson Valley: 316,155 - 250,716 - 79 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 95,255 - 74,010 - 78 percent;

Statewide: 3,371,025 - 2,862,984 - 85 percent.

"More than a million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated, and this crucial milestone should give us confidence that we are on the right track towards ultimately beating back the virus and winning this war," Cuomo said. "As I've said in the past, defeating COVID once and for all not only requires the quick and fair distribution of the vaccine, but we also must continue our efforts to reduce our hospitalization and infection rates.

“All the data shows that we are headed in the right direction and we must keep this progress moving. While New Yorkers continue to act responsibly to reduce infections, we will continue to fight for more vaccine supply and better distribution coordination from the federal government so we can ramp up our efforts even further."

