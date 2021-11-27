26-Year-Old Firefighter Dies After Blaze Breaks Out At His Northern Westchester Home

A young firefighter died after a blaze broke out at his home in Westchester County on Thanksgiving morning.

Sean Carroll was 26 years old.

The fire began in the basement of the Carroll home in Thornwood in the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 25, according to authorities.

"First responding fire department members were able to evacuate Teresa Carroll and Connor Carroll who were asleep during the time of the fire," said the Rye Brook Police Benevolent Association, which is hosting an online fundraiser to support the family. "Sadly, Sean Carroll who was asleep in the basement, passed away."

Sean Carroll was a firefighter with the Thornwood Fire Department.

His father, Richard Carroll, is a member of the Thornwood Fire Department, and is a sergeant with the Rye Brook Police Department and has served the community for over 30 years, according to the Rye Brook Police Benevolent Association, which noted that Sean’s brother Matt is also a member of the Thornwood Fire Department and is an FDNY firefighter.

"In addition to the tragic loss of Sean, the Carrolls have been displaced by the house fire," the Rye Brook Police Benevolent Association said.

The fundraiser has raised around $80,000 as of Saturday morning, Nov. 27.

