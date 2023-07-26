New North Salem Resident Richard Gere Spotted At Popular Diner In Northeast

"Look who stopped by for breakfast today," the restaurant at Sharon's Place in Scranton, Pennsylvania wrote in a Facebook post.

"Obviously, he knows who has the best breakfast in town!" wrote one restaurant-goer in the comments. "That’s amazing."

"I always miss the good stuff. Why didn't he come yesterday when I was there?" quipped another.

Gere listed his estate in Pound Ridge for $28 million, and he moved to the estate in North Salem, according to a report on Thursday, Jan. 20, from Dirt, a news outlet that focuses on luxury real estate.

Gere, known for his roles in 1990's "Pretty Woman" and 2002's "Chicago" (which earned him a Golden Globe Award, is a Pennsylvania native who was born in Philadelphia but grew up in Syracuse, New York, according to IMDb.

The actor is set to star alongside Blake Lively and Diane Keaton in an upcoming feature called "The Making Of," and is listed as a cast member in Savi Gabizon's "Longing," the website says.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Salem and receive free news updates.