Star Alert: HBO Filming New Series In Northern Westchester

Hollywood has come to the Hudson Valley once again with big stars in the area to film a new HBO series, the "Time Traveler's Wife."

Village of Pleasantville officials said the production is filming on Wednesday, June 2 on Wheeler Avenue and Broadway during the day.

Village officials said during the filming, Wheeler Avenue will be closed from Manville Road to the Bedford Road parking lot exit until around noon.

Filming is also planned at the Philips 66 gas station on Broadway in the Old Village. Staging activities will occur in the morning with filming in the afternoon and evening. There may be periodic impacts to traffic on Broadway from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The “Time Traveler's Wife” is based on a novel, by Audrey Niffenegger.

The series stars "Game of Thrones" star Rose Leslie and "Divergent's" Theo James.

The HBO series tells the love story of Clare and Henry Abshire, whose marriage hits a snag when Henry, who has a rare disease, finds he can travel through time without warning which causes problems because he never knows when it is going to happen.

