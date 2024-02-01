Overcast 42°

Leak Repair To Leave Homes Without Water, Cause Road Closure In North Salem

A busy road in Northern Westchester will be partially closed as crews work to repair a large leak that will leave several homes temporarily without water, officials said.

The homes affected are located along Route 22 in North Salem between the intersection of Route 22 North and Front Street and the intersection of Route 22 and Route 202.

Work on the leak, which was found in the Croton Falls Water District in North Salem, will begin on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas announced. 

The work, which is expected to take around four hours to complete, will leave around ten homes without water between the intersections of Route 22 North and Front Street and Route 22 and Route 202. 

Other residences in the area will be fed by the system's reservoir, Lucas said. 

Additionally, the work will cause one lane of Route 22 to close. Flaggers and town police will be at the site to control traffic and direct motorists coming from Mahopac to detours. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

