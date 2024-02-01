Leak Repair To Leave Homes Without Water, Cause Road Closure In North Salem

Work on the leak, which was found in the Croton Falls Water District in North Salem, will begin on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., North Salem Supervisor Warren Lucas announced.

The work, which is expected to take around four hours to complete, will leave around ten homes without water between the intersections of Route 22 North and Front Street and Route 22 and Route 202.

Other residences in the area will be fed by the system's reservoir, Lucas said.

Additionally, the work will cause one lane of Route 22 to close. Flaggers and town police will be at the site to control traffic and direct motorists coming from Mahopac to detours.

