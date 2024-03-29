Fair 53°

Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On I-684 Between North Salem, Southeast For Months

A series of scheduled lane closures are set to affect traffic on Interstate 684 in the Hudson Valley, officials announced. 

Interstate 684 will be affected by lane closures between North Salem and Southeast for two months. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via PublicDomainPictures
Ben Crnic
Lane reductions along Interstate 684 in Westchester and Putnam counties between Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in North Salem and Exit 9 (Interstate 84) in Southeast will be put into place beginning on Sunday, March 31, and lasting through Thursday, May 30. 

The following closures are scheduled: 

  • Two lanes in both directions with close Sunday nights through Friday nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.;
  • One northbound lane will close Mondays through Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.;
  • One southbound lane will close Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials said the lane closures will allow crews to perform bridge painting. 

