Lane Closures To Slow Traffic On I-684 Between North Salem, Southeast For Months

Lane reductions along Interstate 684 in Westchester and Putnam counties between Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in North Salem and Exit 9 (Interstate 84) in Southeast will be put into place beginning on Sunday, March 31, and lasting through Thursday, May 30.

The following closures are scheduled:

Two lanes in both directions with close Sunday nights through Friday nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.;

One northbound lane will close Mondays through Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.;

One southbound lane will close Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. as well as Saturdays between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Officials said the lane closures will allow crews to perform bridge painting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Salem and receive free news updates.