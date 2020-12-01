Stop & Shop To Fill More Than 5,000 Positions In NY, CT, MA

Stop & Shop is looking to hire over 5,000 new employees in for in-store, home delivery and distribution centers throughout the Northeast.

Also available in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island are roles in the supermarket chain's bakery, deli, seafood, home delivery driver, selecting, and shopping departments. Potential applicants can start the hiring process here.

“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” said Maria Silvestri, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Stop & Shop. “We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The company is also committed to employee advancement, said representatives, and fills 80 percent of its open positions with current store employees.

These positions are in addition to an earlier 5,000 added to the Stop & Shop team when the COVID pandemic began in March.

The chain has invested, according to the company, $121 million in its employees in extended healthcare and leave benefits, including the purchase of personal protective equipment paid time off for any employee who needed to quarantine.

Stop & Shop representatives said that the company has donated 3 million toward food banks and necessities for essential workers in the communities where it has stores since the pandemic began.

