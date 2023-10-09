2 Injured, Utility Pole Snapped In Head-On Crash In Croton Falls

The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 around 5 p.m., when first responders received a report of a collision in Croton Falls at the intersection of June Road and Grant Road.

According to the Croton Falls Fire Department, arriving crews found a head-on crash in addition to a snapped utility pole and smoking live wires. First responders then shut down traffic and assessed those involved for injuries before taking two patients to nearby hospitals.

Firefighters from the department remained at the scene until crews from New York State Electric & Gas arrived to de-energize the power in the area.

