2 Injured, Utility Pole Snapped In Head-On Crash In Croton Falls

A head-on collision in Northern Westchester caused two people to be hospitalized and left smoking live wires and a snapped pole in its wake. 

The head-on crash, which happened in Croton Falls at the intersection of June and Grant Roads, resulted in a snapped utility pole and smoking live wires. Photo Credit: Croton Falls Fire Department
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Sunday, Oct. 8 around 5 p.m., when first responders received a report of a collision in Croton Falls at the intersection of June Road and Grant Road.

According to the Croton Falls Fire Department, arriving crews found a head-on crash in addition to a snapped utility pole and smoking live wires. First responders then shut down traffic and assessed those involved for injuries before taking two patients to nearby hospitals.

Firefighters from the department remained at the scene until crews from New York State Electric & Gas arrived to de-energize the power in the area. 

