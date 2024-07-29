Fog/Mist 75°

Winning $1 Million Cash4Life Ticket Sold In Newburgh

A lucky player will receive $1,000 a week for life with a guaranteed minimum of $1 million after picking all the right numbers on a Cash4Life ticket in the Hudson Valley.

A winning Cash4Life ticket was sold at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: New York Lottery/Canva user John Guccione
Kathy Reakes
The ticket was purchased in Orange County for the Sunday, July 28 game at the Smokes 4 Less tore at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh, said New York Lottery officials.

The winning numbers were 23, 42, 43, 49, 56, and cash ball 2.

No word on who the winner is yet.

The winning numbers for the game are drawn from a field of one to 60. The cash ball is drawn from a separate field of one to four. 

The Cash4Life drawing takes place daily at 9 p.m. 

