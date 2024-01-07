Light Snow Fog/Mist 32°

Man Busted In Orange County Insurance Fraud Case, DA Says

A Long Island man was busted in the Hudson Valley for alleged insurance fraud for providing a fake address to receive a cheaper insurance rate.

Cash money.

 Photo Credit: Canva/John Guccione
Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Nassau County resident Victor Coles, age 35, of Westbury, was arrested by the multi-agency Orange County White Collar Crime Task Force and charged with insurance fraud. 

As alleged in charges filed in court, Coles submitted a written application for car insurance using a false address. As a result of the misrepresentation, the defendant’s insurance premiums were fraudulently reduced by a significant amount.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” said Hoovler. “The result of insurance fraud is that everyone else sees their premiums rise, for the ill-gotten gain of the perpetrator. I hope this arrest, and other prosecutions like it stands as a warning to those looking to use fraud to enrich themselves.”

Coles was released on an appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date. 

