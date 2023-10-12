Clear 54°

Powerball Ticket Worth $50K Sold in Orange County

Well, they might not have won millions, but two Hudson Valley Powerball players won $50,000 each in two third-prize tickets. 

According to the New York Lottery Office, 14 people across the state won third-prize cash. The two in the Hudson Valley were sold in

  • Dutchess County in Hyde Park at the Smokes 4 Less store on Albany Post Road.
  • Orange County in Middletown at the 302 Petroleum Inc. located at 2580 Route 302.

The prize-winning numbers were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and a Powerball of 10.

To win a third prize, players need to match four correct numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The red Power Ball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. 

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

