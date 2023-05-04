Overcast 48°

SHARE

Seen Her? Search For Missing Pregnant Middletown Woman Intensifies

Family and friends of a 6-month pregnant missing Hudson Valley woman are desperate to find their loved one who hasn't been seen since Monday, April 24.

Have You Seen Her? Mildred Sullivan of Middletown is missing.
Have You Seen Her? Mildred Sullivan of Middletown is missing. Photo Credit: Hope Alive 845/Facebook
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Orange County resident Mildred "Milly" Sullivan, age 31, of Middletown, was last seen leaving her home in Middletown and was headed for Harlem, according to Hope Alive 845.

Sullivan is described as being 5-foot-9, 250 pounds with thick, curly brown hair, and brown eyes, and 6 months pregnant. 

She also has several tattoos, including a large Japanese symbol on her neck and the words Wanderlust between her shoulder blades. Sullivan also has four name tattoos on her left side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Middletown police at 845-343-3151.

The rescue group Hope Alive 845 is also assisting in the search.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE