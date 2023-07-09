Light Rain Fog/Mist 70°

Road Closure Alert: Busy Hamptonburgh Roadway To Undergo Culvert Replacement

Motorists will want to make note that a busy Hudson Valley roadway will be closed for more than a month for construction upgrades.

A section of Route 208 in Orange County in the town of Hamptonburgh will be closed for more than a month.
Kathy Reakes
Route 208 in Orange County in the town of Hamptonburgh will be closed between Forrester Road and Station Road from Monday, July 10 through Sunday, Aug. 20 for culvert replacement, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Drivers should follow the posted detour using Route 207 and Maybrook Road as an alternate.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.  

