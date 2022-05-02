Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Police & Fire

Worker At Monroe Home Depot Nabbed For Fraud, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Home Depot storefront
Home Depot storefront Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A 45-year-old woman is accused of making fraudulent transactions valued at more than $1,200 while working at a Hudson Valley Home Depot.

Orange County resident Nikeisha Grant, of Washingtonville, was arrested at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, for first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, according to New York State Police.

Authorities reported that when Grant worked at an Orange County Home Depot, located in Monroe, Asset Protection realized she was making fraudulent transactions for an individual in March and May.

State Police said Grant would void previous transactions, and she would fail to scan certain items.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 23, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.