Woman, 21, Caught In Stolen Minivan In Area Under Influence, State Police Say

A 21-year-old woman who stole a minivan was reportedly stoned when police caught up to her, according to state troopers.

Troopers observed the vehicle, which had been reported stolen from Liberty, on Mahogany Lane on Friday, Sept. 18.

According to police, Sullivan County resident Marissa J. Ghelberg, of Liberty, was under the influence of marijuana when she was pulled over.

Ghelberg was charged with the felony of fourth-degree larceny and the misdemeanor of driving while ability impaired by drugs. She was released, and scheduled to reappear in the Town of Liberty Court later this month for sentencing.

