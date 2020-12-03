Ulster County Woman Arrested For Driving With Suspended License, Registration With Marijuana

An Ulster County woman was arrested after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol with suspended car registration, a suspended driver's license and marijuana in her possession.

Kristen A. DeGroat of Saugerties, 26, was initially pulled over on Route 32 at approximately 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Officers found that DeGroat's driver's license and car registration were both suspended, according to police, and found a "quantity of marijuana" in her possession.

DeGroat was charged with the misdemeanors of driving while ability impaired, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

