Two Shot Near City Of Newburgh Bar

Two Hudson Valley residents were hospitalized after a shooting near a bar in the region.

Police in Orange County received an alert about shots fired in the area of El Tropical Bar, located on Mill Street in the city of Newburgh, at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to authorities.

Responding officers found that a 24-year-old and a 23-year-old, who are both residents of Newburgh, had been shot, the City of Newburgh Police Department said.

A 27-year-old Newburgh man also sustained a laceration to his hand.

The gunshot victims were both hospitalized, police reported.

Authorities said the 24-year-old victim is listed in stable condition, and the 23-year-old victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center for advanced medical care.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.