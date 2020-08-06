Teen Killed After Car Crashes Into Guard Rail In Area

A local teen was killed after losing control of his car and crashing into a guard rail in the area, police said.

The crash happened in Ulster County at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3 on Route 52 near the intersection of Hacienda Road in Wawarsing.

According to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County resident Anthony Monzon, 19, of Liberty, was driving his Honda Accord east on Route 52 when he left the roadway and struck the guardrail.

The vehicle came to rest on its side about 350 feet from the site of the crash in a ditch on the westbound lane. Monzon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but it is believed that speed was a factor, the sheriff's office said.

