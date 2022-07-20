Contact Us
Police & Fire

Suspect Nabbed After Woman Found Stabbed In Chest At Town Of Wallkill Residence

Kathy Reakes
A Wallkill man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the chest.
A Wallkill man was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman in the chest. Photo Credit: Pixaxbay/diegoparra

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with assault after a woman was found suffering from a stab wound to the chest.

The incident took place in Orange County around 2 a.m., on Saturday, July 16 in the town of Wallkill.

Officers responded to a home at 4 Avoncroft Lane for an assault call. Upon arrival, Officer Joseph Levy discovered a 43-year-old Wallkill woman with a stab wound to her chest, said the town of Wallkill Police.

The woman was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment.

An investigation by Officer Justin Farrenkopf led to the arrest of Johnathan Harris, age 40, of Wallkill, police said.

Harris was charged with:

  • Assault
  • Burglary
  • Criminal contempt
  • Criminal mischief
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • DWI

He was remanded to the Orange County Jail on a $50,000 cash/$100,000 bond until he appears in court on Wednesday, July 20. 

