Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Brinks Getaway Driver Granted Clemency By Cuomo Now Gets Parole
Police & Fire

Prisoner Escapes Near NY/NJ Border On Way To Funeral, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jason Charles Lajoie
Jason Charles Lajoie Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers

A Pennsylvania prisoner on his way to a funeral out of state has escaped police custody near the New York/New Jersey border and is wanted by US Marshals, authorities say.

The United States Marshals Service is seeking Jason Charles Lajoie, age 45, who was furloughed to attend a funeral in Rhode Island.

He escaped from the transport vehicle off Interstate 84 near the New Jersey/New York border on Sunday, Oct. 24 around 10 p.m., according to a release by US Marshals on Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

Lajoie's previous addresses include Archbald and Scranton in Lackawanna County.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a black dress shirt, and a black Harley Davidson hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Lajoie is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.