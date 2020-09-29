One Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Area

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after veering off a roadway into a tree, according to New York State Police.

State Police in Sullivan County responded to the intersection of State Route 42 and King Road in the town of Forestburgh at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 after receiving a 911 call alerting them to the crash.

Police then found the victim, New York City resident Mauricio Cruz, of Queens, in a wooded area off the roadway's west shoulder, along with his red 2009 Yamaha R6.

After being attended to by EMS, Cruz was transported to Garnet Health in Catskill, where he was pronounced dead.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.