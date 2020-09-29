Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

One Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Area

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
The intersection of State Route 42 and King Road in the town of Forestburgh, where the accident took place.
The intersection of State Route 42 and King Road in the town of Forestburgh, where the accident took place. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed after veering off a  roadway into a tree, according to New York State Police.

State Police in Sullivan County responded to the intersection of State Route 42 and King Road in the town of Forestburgh at approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 after receiving a 911 call alerting them to the crash. 

Police then found the victim, New York City resident Mauricio Cruz, of Queens, in a wooded area off the roadway's west shoulder, along with his red 2009 Yamaha R6.

After being attended to by EMS, Cruz was transported to Garnet Health in Catskill, where he was pronounced dead.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.