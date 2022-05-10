Contact Us
Police & Fire

New Windsor Parolee Nabbed For DWI, Possession Of Weapon, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn
Taurus G3 9MM semi-automatic pistol and magazine.
Taurus G3 9MM semi-automatic pistol and magazine. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Hudson Valley man on parole for manslaughter is facing new legal trouble after he was allegedly busted driving drunk and carrying a gun, New York State Police said.

Troopers stopped Orange County resident Michael Maisonet, age 44, of New Windsor, at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, as he drove on Renwick Street in Newburgh.

During their conversation with him, troopers determined that Maisonet was impaired by alcohol and arrested him, police said.

As he was being apprehended, troopers found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his pants, along with a loaded, 17-round magazine, police said.

Maisonet was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, on top of his DWI charge.

He’s being held at the Orange County jail without bail and is scheduled back in court in Newburgh Wednesday, May 11.

Maisonet is on lifetime parole following a 16-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in New York City in 2003, according to New York State Police.

He was released in November 2019.

