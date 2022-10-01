Contact Us
Man Who Exited Vehicle After Crash Struck, Killed By Car On Route 17 In Monroe, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Monroe in Orange County.
Monroe in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

Police are investigating after a man who stepped out of his vehicle following a crash was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Orange County on Route 17 eastbound in the town of Monroe. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that Westchester County resident Garfield E. Elliot, age 47, from New Rochelle, was involved in a vehicle crash where he was the operator of one of the vehicles, state police from the Monroe barracks said.

Elliott exited his vehicle in the center median of Route 17 and stepped into the roadway when he was struck by a 2018 Volkswagen that was traveling east., according to state police.

Elliott was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

The road was closed for approximately two hours following the crash. 

The investigation is ongoing.

