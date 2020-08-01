Man Who Allegedly Made Death Threats Faces Aggravated Harassment Charge

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly making repeated death threats to his victim.

Ulster County resident Jesse Decker, 36, was charged with aggravated harassment after allegedly calling and texting multiple threats to his victim, who reported them to police.

Decker, of Saugerties, was taken into custody at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 following an investigation into allegations that he had sent and called in multiple death threats to his alleged victim on Saturday, July 25.

Police said that Decker was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the aggravated harassment charge, with an order of protection being issued on behalf of his victim. Decker was later released and scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.