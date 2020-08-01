Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Breaking News: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Region Remains In Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

Man Who Allegedly Made Death Threats Faces Aggravated Harassment Charge

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Saugerties Police arrested a man for allegedly making repeated death threats to his victim.
Saugerties Police arrested a man for allegedly making repeated death threats to his victim. Photo Credit: Saugerties Police/Facebook

A Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly making repeated death threats to his victim.

Ulster County resident Jesse Decker, 36, was charged with aggravated harassment after allegedly calling and texting multiple threats to his victim, who reported them to police.

Decker, of Saugerties,  was taken into custody at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28 following an investigation into allegations that he had sent and called in multiple death threats to his alleged victim on Saturday, July 25.

Police said that Decker was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court on the aggravated harassment charge, with an order of protection being issued on behalf of his victim. Decker was later released and scheduled to appear back in court on Wednesday, Aug. 19 to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.