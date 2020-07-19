Man Wanted For Robbing Residence In Area, Police Say

Recognize him?

A 61-year-old man is wanted by New York State Police the Hudson Valley after allegedly burglarizing an area home and later failing to show up in court.

State Police investigators in Sullivan County are attempting to locate John Pace Jr., who is wanted following his arrest for second-degree burglary in 2018.

Police said that Pace was arrested when troopers found him inside a home in Tusten after he triggered an alarm when he broke in.

Upon arrival, police said that they found a broken double-hung window in the back of the home and a cut screen with Pace inside. Pace was taken into custody without incident and charged with burglary.

Following his arrest, Pace failed to show up in court to respond to the charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Pace was described as being approximately 5-foot-10 weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police detectives in Liberty by calling (845) 292-6600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

