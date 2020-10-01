Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Towns

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
Police & Fire

Man Threatens Ex-Girlfriend With Box Cutter In Area, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Alan W. Ocasio, a.k.a. Ali Baba, 50
Alan W. Ocasio, a.k.a. Ali Baba, 50 Photo Credit: Ellenville Police Department

A 50-year-old man threatened his ex-girlfriend with a box cutter in her home, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 17 at approximately 6 p.m., Ulster County resident Alan W. Ocasio, of Ellenville, a.k.a. "Ali Baba," repeatedly threatened his ex-girlfriend with the weapon, and fled on foot when she called police, according to the Ellenville Police Department. 

He was reportedly located by police on the evening of Sunday, Sept. 27.

Ocasio was charged with the felonies of: 

  • aggravated family offense,
  • third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 

and with the misdemeanors of:

  • second-degree menacing,
  • second-degree aggravated harassment. 

He was sent to Ulster County Jail without bail pending sentencing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Orange Daily Voice!

Serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.