Man Nabbed For More Than A Dozen Area Residential Burglaries, Police Say

A 30-year-old Ulster County man has been arrested for more than a dozen burglaries over several months.

Eric J. Morgan, of Modena, was arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 25, following a lengthy joint investigation.

The probe was conducted by the Town of Lloyd Police, the Town New Paltz Police, the Town of Plattekill Police, the Town of Marlborough Police, and the New York State Police.

Morgan is accused of entering a residence on Half Moon Road in Highland and stealing approximately $2,500 in copper pipe from the residence and causing extensive damage, said Town of Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.

In addition, Morgan was charged by New Paltz Police, Plattekill Police, and Marlborough Police for burglaries in their respective jurisdictions, he added.

Morgan was charged by Lloyd Police with burglary, grand larceny, criminal mischief third-degree, and criminal mischief second-degree.

Morgan who is on parole for a previous burglary was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are pending.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.