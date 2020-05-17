Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Launches New Website Showing Nearest Testing Sites
Man Driving Erratically Becomes Entrapped After Vehicle Overturns In Route 9W Crash, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
A man driving erratically became entrapped after his vehicular overturned in a two-vehicle crash, police said.
It happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 16 in Rockland County on Route 9W in the area of Barmore Hill in Valley Cottage, the Clarkstown Police Department said.

A 911 call was made by a witness who reported being followed by a white Toyota in a southbound direction on Route 9W, and that the Toyota had crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck a Honda sedan traveling northbound, said Norman Peters, the Clarkstown PD's public information officer and records supervisor.

The Toyota being driven by the erratic driver overturned, causing him to become entrapped, Peters said.

The Valley Cottage Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle.

The Honda driver was observed by EMS at the scene.

"Once the department receives the findings of the blood tests to determine if the driver was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol are made available to us, we will be able to make a determination if criminal charges are to be filed," Peters said. "At this time, the driver of the Toyota has been issued traffic summonses in regard to the accident."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

