Man Charged With DWI Following Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after police responded to a single-vehicle crash.

The crash took place in Ulster County on Friday, June 12, in Saugerties when the driver lost control of his vehicle, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

According to Sinagra, Saugerties Police responded to the crash on Churchland Road just north of the Glasco Turnpike.

When officers arrived, they found a 1999 Isuzu Rodeo resting on some stumps off the roadway.

Three occupants had exited the vehicle prior to the officer's arrival. While interviewing the driver, identified as Nicholas Nuzzi, of Saugerties, a utility pole gave way and fell on the roof of the vehicle.

An investigation into the crash found that Nuzzi was allegedly intoxicated and arrested for DWI and failure to maintain lane.

Nuzzi was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday, Aug. 2.

