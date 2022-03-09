Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: $2M NY Lottery Ticket Sold At Store In Newburgh
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
I-87 in the Town of Newburgh (marked in red).
I-87 in the Town of Newburgh (marked in red). Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway.

The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police. 

The bus pulled over onto the shoulder of I-87 at mile marker 60.1 in the town of Newburgh where troopers responded and were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Both males sustained injuries as a result of the fight, including the suspect who was apprehended at the scene, police said. 

The victim was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, state police announced the suspect, now identified as Maleek U. Phillips, age 37, of Albany, has been charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder,

  • First-degree assault,
  • Second-degree assault,
  • First-degree criminal possession of a weapon,
  • Endangering the welfare of a child. 

He was remanded to Orange County Jail and indicted on Friday, Sept. 2 by a grand jury on the above charges.

All lanes remained open during the incident. 

to follow Daily Voice North Orange and receive free news updates.