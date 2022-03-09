Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh

A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway.

The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.

The bus pulled over onto the shoulder of I-87 at mile marker 60.1 in the town of Newburgh where troopers responded and were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Both males sustained injuries as a result of the fight, including the suspect who was apprehended at the scene, police said.

The victim was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

On Saturday, Sept. 3, state police announced the suspect, now identified as Maleek U. Phillips, age 37, of Albany, has been charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder,

First-degree assault,

Second-degree assault,

First-degree criminal possession of a weapon,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to Orange County Jail and indicted on Friday, Sept. 2 by a grand jury on the above charges.

All lanes remained open during the incident.

