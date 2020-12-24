Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Orange Daily Voice
Man Allegedly Threw Molotov Cocktail Inside Restaurant Filled With Diners

Christina Coulter
Grant A. Shan, 36, threw a molotov cocktail into Hung Fu Restaurant on Broadway on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 20.
Grant A. Shan, 36, threw a molotov cocktail into Hung Fu Restaurant on Broadway on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 20. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An area man is in jail and was charged with first-degree arson after throwing a Molotov cocktail inside a restaurant with patrons inside, police said. 

The incident took place in Ulster County at the Hung Fu Restaurant on Broadway in Kingston at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, according to the Kingston Police Department. 

Grant A. Shan, 36, was taken into police custody after restaurant diners identified him to police as the man who threw the explosive device, police said. 

The fire was put out soon after police arrived, and according to police, there was only minor fire damage to the restaurant's interior. No injuries were reported, and police said an investigation is still ongoing. 

