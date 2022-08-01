Contact Us
Police & Fire

Firefighters Injured After House Fire Breaks Out In City Of Newburgh

Kathy Reakes
Three City of Newburgh firefighters were injured battling a blaze over the weekend.
Photo Credit: Robert McCormick

Three firefighters were injured battling a house fire in the Hudson Valley.

The fire took place in Orange County around 6:50 p.m., Saturday, July 30, in the City of Newburgh when the blaze at the home on South Street started in the basement, authorities said.

When seven City of Newburgh firefighters arrived on the scene, all occupants and pets were out of the home and a heavy fire was found in the basement, the department said.

With limited manpower, the fire had the opportunity to extend to the upper floors of the residential building, the department added.

A City of Newburgh firefighter and an ANG firefighter suffered minor burns while operating together on the second floor, officials said.

An additional firefighter suffered from heat exhaustion. All firefighters were treated and released, the department said.

No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

