Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Area
Police & Fire

Driver Shot, Killed, Causing Rollover Crash In Newburgh, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found shot and killed following a rollover crash.
A man was found shot and killed following a rollover crash. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

Police are searching for witnesses after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while driving, causing a rollover crash.

The incident began in Orange County in Newburgh around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Benkard Avenue.

The shooting death was discovered while the city of Newburgh officers were responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 32 Benkard Ave., said the Newburgh Police Department.

While officers were responding to the area, they received another call in the area of 211 Liberty Street for a rollover motor vehicle accident, police said.

Responding officers located the victim, a 39-year-old Newburgh resident, entrapped in a vehicle that had been shot multiple times, police said.

The City of Newburgh Fire Department extricated the victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his right upper back and was unconscious/unresponsive, police added.

 Officers and Mobile Life Support Services began CPR, attempted to render lifesaving aid, and transported the victim to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers located six expended shell casings in the area of S. Lander Street and Benkard Avenue, they added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the City of Newburgh Police Department at 845-569-7509. 

Callers can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.