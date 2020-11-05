Apartment Fire Breaks Out In Area

An apartment fire that broke out in the area was controlled in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters in Ulster County responded to the Lake Katrine Apartments on Neighborhood Road at approximately 6:05 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The blaze broke out in the balcony of the building's second floor and was beginning to extend to the building's interior, authorities said.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the floor and ceiling between the first and second floor.

According to members of Ulster Hose Company #5, an overhaul was needed due to fire beams between the floors joists.

Ulster Hose was assisted by the Glasco Fire Department, Kingston FAST Team, MLSS, Ulster Police and the Ulster County Sheriff's Department.

No injuries or displacements were reported.

