Alert Issued For Woman Wanted In Town Of Newburgh On Disorderly Conduct Charge

A 33-year-old woman who missed her day in court after her charge of petit larceny from 2018 was reduced to disorderly conduct is wanted by area police.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jessica Santiago, pictured, is asked to contact Town of Newburgh police.

Santiago reportedly stands at 5-foot-5, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Tips can be proffered by calling 845-564-1100 or at TNPDfacebook@townofnewburghpd.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.