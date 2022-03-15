46-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Crash In Campbell Hall

A 46-year-old area man was killed in a rollover crash on an area roadway, police said.

Orange County resident Daniel P. Sullivan, age 46, of Campbell Hall, died around 8:15 p.m., Monday, March 14, following the crash on Sarah Wells Trail in Campbell Hall, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2015 Honda Accord off the roadway and on its roof, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that the car was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a rock causing it to flip over, Nevel added.

Sullivan was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

He was transported to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.