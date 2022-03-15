Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
Breaking News: Teacher Faces Sexual Abuse Charge In Orange County
Police & Fire

46-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Crash In Campbell Hall

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Orange County man was killed in a rollover crash.
An Orange County man was killed in a rollover crash. Photo Credit: NYSP

A 46-year-old area man was killed in a rollover crash on an area roadway, police said.

Orange County resident Daniel P. Sullivan, age 46, of Campbell Hall, died around 8:15 p.m., Monday, March 14, following the crash on Sarah Wells Trail in Campbell Hall, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found a 2015 Honda Accord off the roadway and on its roof, Nevel said.

An investigation revealed that the car was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a rock causing it to flip over, Nevel added.

Sullivan was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

He was transported to Garnet Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. 

There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.