Contact Us
North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill
Return to your home site

Menu

North Orange Daily Voice serves Crawford, Hamptonburgh, Middletown, Montgomery, New Windsor, Newburgh & Wallkill

Nearby Sites

  • West Orange
    serves Deerpark, Greenville, Middletown, Minisink, Mount Hope, Port Jervis & Wawayanda
  • South Orange
    serves Blooming Grove, Chester, Cornwall, Goshen, Highlands, Monroe, Tuxedo, Warwick & Woodbury
  • Putnam
    serves Brewster, Carmel-Kent, Cold Spring, Mahopac, Patterson & Putnam Valley
  • Southwest Dutchess
    serves Beacon, East Fishkill, Fishkill, LaGrange, Poughkeepsie, Wappinger & Wappingers Falls
Breaking News: Man Choked, Threatened To Shoot Girlfriend In Area, Police Say
Police & Fire

34-Year-Old Middletown Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A Hudson Valley man is accused of sexually abusing an underage teen.

Following an investigation, New York State Police and the Orange County Child Protective Services determined that Cecilio Navarro, age 34, of Middletown, had engaged in sexual contact with a child under the age of 15.

Navarro was arrested Tuesday, June 14, on two counts of rape and predatory sexual assault against a child, all felonies.

He was also charged with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Navarro was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and ordered held at the Orange County Jail 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.