3-Year-Old Dies After Being Found Unresponsive At Home In Wallkill

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating after a 3-year-old child was found unresponsive in a home and later died.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Wallkill on Thursday, June 2 at 82 Edward Diana Way.

Wallkill police responded to the home for a report to assist a citizen, said Lt. Robert McLymore, of the town of Wallkill Police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an unresponsive child in the living room, McLymore said.

The 3-year-old child was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center by the Town of Wallkill Emergency Medical Services where he was later pronounced dead, McLymore added.

The ongoing investigation into this incident is being conducted by Wallkill detectives with assistance from the New York State Police.

