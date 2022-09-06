Contact Us
Police & Fire

2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash Near Orange County-Rockland County Border

Joe Lombardi
A look at the crash scene.
Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
Another look at the crash scene.
Photo Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions
A video from the crash scene.
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

Police are investigating a double-fatal, wrong-way crash in the Hudson Valley overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 in Orange County on I-87 in the town of Tuxedo.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police has determined a passenger vehicle was driving northbound in the southbound lanes between Exit 16 (Harriman) and Exit 15A (Sloatsburg), when it struck another passenger vehicle head-on.

The vehicles were occupied by drivers only, both of whom were pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

All southbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation until around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

More details, including the identities of the victims, are expected to be released later in the day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

