18-Year-Old Shot In Broad Daylight At Area Apartment Complex

An 18-year-old is being treated at an area hospital after being shot in the leg at an area apartment complex.

The shooting took place in Ulster County around 10:55 a.m., Friday, June 26 in Kingston at the Rondout Garden Apartments on Rondout Drive, where the man was shot.

The unidentified man is being treated at Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley Broadway Campus and is in stable condition, police said.

Further details were not available as officers remained on the scene gathering details.

The Kingston Police Department is being assisted by the Ulster County District Attorney's Office, Ulster County Sheriff's Office, Town of Ulster Police and New York State Police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kingston Police Department at 845-331-1671.

