Police, FBI Still Searching For Stony Point Man Wanted For Killing Daughter-In-Law

The Town of Haverstraw Police Department said Tuesday, Aug. 29, that the department continues to investigate the whereabouts of former Rockland County resident Eugene Palmer, age 84, of Stony Point, who is wanted in connection with the murder of Tammy Palmer on Monday, Sept. 24, 2012.

Eugene Palmer is accused of ambushing Tammy, the mother of his grandchildren, as she walked up her driveway in Haverstraw by shooting and killing her, the Haverstraw Police said.

During the crime, Eugene Palmer allegedly waited for her to send her two children off to school before shooting her three times with a shotgun in her driveway, police said.

Palmer then drove to his niece's home shortly after and confessed to the crime, left money for his taxes, and then asked for an hour's lead time before she reported the homicide, police said.

He is believed to have fled into Harriman State Park where his scent was picked up by bloodhounds near a campsite in the park, police said.

The Palmer family has said they believe Eugene Palmer died in the woods without needed medications. The police and FBI don't believe that and are still offering more than $30,000 in rewards for information on his whereabouts.

In the meantime, Palmer is still in the wind, but not forgotten.

If anyone has any information on the location of Eugene Palmer or any information on individuals who have been assisting him with eluding capture, please contact the Haverstraw Police Detective Bureau at 845-942-3730 or the FBI at 212-384-1000.

