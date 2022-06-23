Contact Us
Town Of Walkill Woman Stole Nearly $30K Using Fake ID Card, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley woman was arrested for allegedly using a fake ID to access a victim's bank account and steal more than $29K. Photo Credit: Pixabay/NikolayFrolochkin

A Hudson Valley woman has been arrested for allegedly using a fake ID card to access a bank account and make off with more than $29,000.

Orange County resident tammy Granieri, age 56, of the town of Wallkill, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22.

Granieri was arrested following an investigation by state police into fraudulent transactions at different TD banks, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.

The investigation revealed that Granieri used a stolen state driver’s license to obtain access to the victim’s bank account, Nevel said.

From November 2018 through April 2022, Granieri stole more than $29,700 from the account using a fraudulent ID card, Nevel said.

Granieri was charged with grand larceny and identity theft and released on her own recognizance.

